BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says its shareholder plans to invest between 500 million yuan ($72.50 million) and 1 billion yuan to increase stake in the next 3 months
* Says the shareholder held 10 percent stake in the company as of Feb 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mlosPN
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.8970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.