BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Microsoft Corp in China, Asia Pacific
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rRTUak
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017