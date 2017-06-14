U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 14 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 15 after replying to exchange's queries on strategic agreement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s0UO4g
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes