BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Shanghai Potevio Co Ltd
* Says trading in shares to halt on April 24 as it will implement delisting risk warning, to resume trade on April 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p39dMc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal