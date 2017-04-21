BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Shanghai Potevio Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net loss widens to 472.1 million yuan ($68.57 million) from 95.1 million yuan year ago
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal