A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 5 Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 4.0 billion yuan ($587.87 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rVVKrF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8042 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 23 Australian shares ended higher on Friday, supported by the materials and healthcare sector even as the market continued to be dogged by concerns over a new bank tax that dragged down financials.