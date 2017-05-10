BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says the co received approval from China Food and Drug Administration to start new drug clinical trial for a kind of modified release capsule
* The modified release capsule is antidepressant used for treatment of decreased attention, fatigue and sluggish
* The co will be able to sell modified release capsule after getting approval from China Food and Drug Administration
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION