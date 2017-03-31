BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 31Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its Datong-based wholly owned subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shanxi Food and Drug Administration
* Certificate issued to amoxicillin clavulanate potassium manufactured by the subsidiary and the valid period is until March 19, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nsGvFr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.