BRIEF-Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to 50 pct

July 17(Reuters) - Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 71.3 million yuan to 114.1 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 142.6 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are fierce competition in the pharmaceutical equipment industry and increased R&D expense and employee expense for business diversity as well as improved exchange loss

