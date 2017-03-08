U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 8Shanghai U9 Game Co Ltd :
* Says it completed sale of 17.2 percent stake in a network technology firm to a Shanghai-based media technology firm
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bbddNV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.