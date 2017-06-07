BRIEF-Hito-Communications to acquire 60 pct stake in BBF for 4.36 bln yen
* Says it will acquire 60 percent (3,600 shares) stake in BBF, Inc. for 4.36 billion yen, from BROADBAND TOWER, INC and MITSUI & Co Ltd
June 7 Shanghai U9 Game Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 8 after replying to shanghai exchange's queries on its strategic agreement
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.