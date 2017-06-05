BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 5Shanghai Wondertek Software Co Ltd :
* Says it wins bid for integrated service platform project of free trade area worth 7.45 million yuan
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22