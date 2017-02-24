BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 537 mln
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 24 Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says it applies for listing resumption in Shanghai Stock Exchange after it swings back to net profit in 2016
