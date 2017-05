Feb 21 Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 19.5 million yuan ($2.83 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 112.4 million yuan year ago

* Says it plans to apply for listing resumption in Shanghai stock exchange after it swings back to net profit in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kUml0i; bit.ly/2mhEKp3

($1 = 6.8815 Chinese yuan renminbi)