UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 22 Shanghai Xuerong Bio-technology Co Ltd
* Says it signs letter of intent to participate in edible mushrooms project with initial investment of 1 billion yuan ($146.37 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sXDZZN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8320 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.