May 25 Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire property assets valued at 25.8 billion yuan ($3.76 billion) via share issue

* Says it scraps A-share private placement plan announced in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qSwTmT; bit.ly/2qmRfkU

