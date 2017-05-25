BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
May 25 Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire property assets valued at 25.8 billion yuan ($3.76 billion) via share issue
* Says it scraps A-share private placement plan announced in 2016
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner