BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd
* Company and subscriber entered into cb subscription agreement
* Net proceeds, after deduction of professional and other related expenses, will amount to about hk$1.65 billion
* Co has conditionally agreed to issue, convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of hk$1.65 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5