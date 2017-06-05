GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
June 5 Shangying Global Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire a Shanghai company for about 1.7 billion yuan ($249.85 million) via share issue
* Says it will indirectly own apparel manufacturer Kellwood Apparel in the U.S. and Kellwood HK Ltd after transaction
* Says it plans to raise up to 412.1 million yuan in share private placement to fund projects, acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rsRPRR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8042 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
