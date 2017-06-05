June 5 Shangying Global Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire a Shanghai company for about 1.7 billion yuan ($249.85 million) via share issue

* Says it will indirectly own apparel manufacturer Kellwood Apparel in the U.S. and Kellwood HK Ltd after transaction

* Says it plans to raise up to 412.1 million yuan in share private placement to fund projects, acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rsRPRR

($1 = 6.8042 Chinese yuan renminbi)