May 5 Shankara Building Products Ltd

* Says proposed a final dividend of inr 2.75 per equity share

* March quarter consol net profit 190.4 million versus profit 171.7 million rupees year ago

* March quarter consol net sales 6 billion rupees versus 5.71 billion rupees year ago

* Approved to provide corporate guarantee for credit facility to taurus value steel & pipes for upto 830 million rupees