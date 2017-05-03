BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
May 3 Shanthi Gears Ltd
* March quarter net profit 61.6 million rupees versus profit 56 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 581.5 million rupees versus 480.3 million rupees year ago
* Declared dividend of 0.75 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2qxKC0v) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17