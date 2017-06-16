BRIEF-FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
June 16 Shanxi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HoXJFo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
* Novartis combination targeted therapy tafinlar + mekinist receives FDA approval for BRAF V600E mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)