UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 Shanyuan Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 2017 first tranche 5-yr secured corporate bonds worth T$1 billion, with annual interest rate of 1.14 percent
* Proceeds will be used to repay loan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MpPpRQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
* SAID ON MONDAY EXPECTS A SLIGHT DECLINE IN EARNINGS IN 2017 COMPARED TO THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR