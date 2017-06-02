BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 2 Share Economy Group Ltd:
* Meng Xiaoqian has been appointed as an executive director
* Shazhou Guohua has been appointed as chairman
* Tan Jiefu has resigned as an executive director and chairman
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million