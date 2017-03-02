March 2 Share Economy Group Ltd:
* Noted recent decreases in price and increases in trading
volume of shares
* Confirm not aware of any reasons for such fluctuations in
price and trading volume movements of shares
* Directors also refer to announcement in relation to lapse
of share subscription agreement between company and cm
international capital
* "emphasize that lapse of aforesaid subscription agreement
has no material adverse impact on co and its subsidiaries as a
whole"
