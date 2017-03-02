March 2 Share Economy Group Ltd:

* Noted recent decreases in price and increases in trading volume of shares

* Confirm not aware of any reasons for such fluctuations in price and trading volume movements of shares

* Directors also refer to announcement in relation to lapse of share subscription agreement between company and cm international capital

* "emphasize that lapse of aforesaid subscription agreement has no material adverse impact on co and its subsidiaries as a whole" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: