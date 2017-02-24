BRIEF-Reworld Media announces merger and absorption of Sporever
* IS CARRIED OUT ON EXCHANGE PARITY OF 0.50 REWORLD MEDIA'S SHARE FOR 1 SHARE OF SPOREVER
Feb 24 Shenzhen Stock Exchange
* Says Qtone Education Group Guangdong Ltd's share trade to halt from Feb 24 pending major plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lf3pKP
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* IS CARRIED OUT ON EXCHANGE PARITY OF 0.50 REWORLD MEDIA'S SHARE FOR 1 SHARE OF SPOREVER
* Says 2,000 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock on May 29