UPDATE 1-Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
* 12 days of strike seen reducing GDP by 0.1 points (Adds union chief quote, details on workers' demands, background)
June 8Bike O & Co Ltd
* Says its shareholder, an individual, plans to offer a takeover bid for 745,000 shares (5.3 percent voting power) of the co
* Says the takeover bid date is June 15
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Jdu2jM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* 12 days of strike seen reducing GDP by 0.1 points (Adds union chief quote, details on workers' demands, background)
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany's Daimler could suffer a drop in production of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars next month because of a dispute over future projects between management and unions at a key plant.