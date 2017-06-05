BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 5 PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):
* SHAREHOLDERS APPLY TO MKK TO CONVERT A TOTAL OF 5.4 MILLION NOMINAL SOKTAS TEKSTIL SHARES INTO PUBLICLY TRADABLE Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.