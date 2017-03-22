UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Eco Oro Minerals Corp
* Shareholders of Eco Oro-filed petition with British Columbia supreme court to prevent further entrenchment of board which has no support from minority shareholders
* Shareholders of Eco Oro-petition seeks remedies including holding 10.6 million shares issued to insiders by co be cancelled, or not allowed to be voted at meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.