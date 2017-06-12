BRIEF-Stampede Capital to consider sale of Singapore unit
* Says to consider sale of Singapore unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 BNC Bancorp:
* BNC Bancorp - shareholders of Pinnacle Financial Partners and BNC Bancorp approve proposals related to proposed merger
* BNC Bancorp - transaction is expected to close in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider sale of Singapore unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 - India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Thursday as steps taken by the capital markets regulator to attract more investments and tackle massive bad loans of banks boosted sentiment.