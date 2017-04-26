April 26 Unicaja Banco SA (IPO-UNIB.MC):

* Says its shareholders approved to request listing on the stock market

* To offer 625 million new shares at nominal value of 1 euro ($1.09) per share to qualified investors before listing

* To run share capital increase by issuing 62.5 million shares at nominal value of 1 euro per share upon listing

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)