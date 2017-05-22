BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
May 22 Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group Co Ltd
* Says 13 shareholders plan to sell 49 percent stake in its unit for 383.6 million yuan ($55.68 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qbV0t4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8889 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla