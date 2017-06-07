BRIEF-GMP approves to pay dividend of 0.41 eur/shr
* SAID ON THURSDAY APPROVED GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.41 EUROS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON JULY 3
June 7 Banco Santander:
* Shares in Banco Santander opened down around 3 percent after announcing a capital increase to buy Banco Popular
* At 07.05 GMT, shares in Santander were falling 1.5 percent
* Earlier the stock market regulator suspended shares in Popular. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY APPROVED GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.41 EUROS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON JULY 3
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 22