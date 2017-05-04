BRIEF-Top Engineering sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
May 4 Yoox Net-a-porter Group:
* Shares rise 3 percent at open after Q1 results
* The online fashion retailer reported on Wednesday a 19 percent rise in comparable sales helped by the strong performance of its own e-shops. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
SYDNEY, June 20 Australia's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it would let the country's top sports betting company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, buy lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.67 billion).