May 2 Pengqi Technology Development

* Says its shareholder's 200.28 million shares, representing 11.43 percent stake, has been frozen by court from May 2 for 2 years

* Says its shares to halt trade from May 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pTebwq; bit.ly/2qoECdc

