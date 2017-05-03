BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Sharjah Group Co:
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
Q1 rental income 3.8 million dirhams versus 3.7 million dirhams year ago
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.