BRIEF-Bell: german Cartel Office abandons proceedings against Bell Germany
* GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE ABANDONS PROCEEDINGS AGAINST BELL GERMANY
May 26 Sharp Corp:
* Sharp CEO says wants to build LCD panel plant in US if conditions are met and competitiveness ensured
* Sharp CEO says has joined bidding for Toshiba's chip business, cannot comment further Further company coverage: (Reporting By Makiko Yamazaki)
* GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE ABANDONS PROCEEDINGS AGAINST BELL GERMANY
MEXICO CITY, June 23 A second U-turn this year by Ford Motor Co in Mexico has raised the specter of Chinese competition for local carmaking, adding to pressure on the industry after repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to saddle it with punitive tariffs.