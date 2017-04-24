New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Nikkei:
* Sharp Corp will likely report a group net loss of around 25 billion yen ($227 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Sharp apparently secured pretax profit of more than 10 billion yen for fiscal year ended March 31, compared to 192.4 billion yen pretax loss prior year - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2ooeRcR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.