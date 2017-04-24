April 24 Nikkei:

* Sharp Corp will likely report a group net loss of around 25 billion yen ($227 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Sharp apparently secured pretax profit of more than 10 billion yen for fiscal year ended March 31, compared to 192.4 billion yen pretax loss prior year - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2ooeRcR) Further company coverage: