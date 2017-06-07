BRIEF-Hornby names David Adams as interim chairman
* Board considers mandatory cash offer of 32.375 pence per hornby share "significantly undervalues Hornby and its future prospects"
June 7 Nikkei:
* Sharp and Hon Hai Precision Industry are considering a new U.S. factory making large-format display panels suitable for televisions - Nikkei
* Sharp and Foxconn could invest more than 800 billion yen into new U.S. plant - Nikkei
* Foxconn, Sharp's new U.S. factory is expected eventually to turn out panels for the ultrahigh-definition "8K" TVs that Sharp plans to debut in 2018 - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2sE1R0S) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arcelik A.S.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and National Long-Term rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Arcelik's senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Arcelik will maintain FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.5x in the medium term despite increased expa