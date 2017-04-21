April 21 Sharp Corp :
* Says United Mechanical Inc (UMI) filed a lawsuit against
co's U.S.-based unit Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC)
* UMI claimed that there' re quality issues in the
multifunction printers provided by SEC and requested SEC to pay
$220,000, relevant delay damages as well as lawsuit related fees
* Says Admiral Indemnity Company, Travelers Indemnity
Company, and Ameriprise Auto and Home Insurance (plaintiffs)
filed a lawsuit against the unit SEC
* Plaintiffs requested SEC to pay over $650,000 as
compensation for damages and to bear relevant lawsuit fees
