* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 19 Sharpspring Inc
* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives
* Board plans to proceed in a timely manner, but has not set a definitive timetable for completion of the process Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1XDyx) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.