PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 11 Sharpspring Inc
* Sharpspring reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $3.0 million
* Q1 non-GAAP core loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements