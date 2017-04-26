April 26 Sharpspring Inc

* During Q1 customer acquisition cost averaged $6,000 for each new customer

* Qtrly net recurring revenue churn down 1.7%

* Lifetime value (LTV) of each new customer added in Q1 is estimated to be $20,500

* Net MRR churn is expected to improve further as our customer base ages and as agency partners continue to add more clients