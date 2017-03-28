US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 28 Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd
* Says gets new grassroots project from Suraj Industries
* Says approximate project cost is 100 million rupees
* Says project likely to be completed by end of Nov 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2o4y9TJ Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)