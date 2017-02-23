US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 23 Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd:
* got new project for construction of texturizing building including etp plant and compound wall from Sanathan Textiles
* says project cost is about 86 million rupees
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)