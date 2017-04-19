New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 20 Shaver Shop Group Ltd
* Now expects its FY17 full year EBITDA to be between $13.7 mln and $15.0 mln
* On a year to date basis, like for like sales for nine months ended 31 march 2017 are now up 1.3%
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire Bondi Junction and McCarthur Square Franchises
* Settlement of binding agreement is scheduled for 31 MAY 2017
* Post completion earnings contribution from stores is not expected to be material to company's FY17 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.