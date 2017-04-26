BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Shaw Communications Inc:
* Co, Corus Entertainment says new funding model providing Global News additional resources to support local news coverage, reporting
* Beginning Sept 1, Global News to get about $10 million annually in funds redirected from local Shaw TV operations
* As per funding model, local news coverage and reporting will be supported in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton
* As a result of deal, co says it will be closing Shaw TV stations in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, effective August 15, 2017
* Closing of Shaw TV stations in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton will affect approximately 70 positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results