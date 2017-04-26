April 26 Shaw Communications Inc:

* Co, Corus Entertainment says new funding model providing Global News additional resources to support local news coverage, reporting

* Beginning Sept 1, Global News to get about $10 million annually in funds redirected from local Shaw TV operations

* As per funding model, local news coverage and reporting will be supported in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton

* As a result of deal, co says it will be closing Shaw TV stations in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, effective August 15, 2017

* Closing of Shaw TV stations in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton will affect approximately 70 positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: