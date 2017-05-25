May 25 Shawbrook Group Plc

* Shawbrook Group Plc says successfully acquired a 53 million stg portfolio of first charge complex mortgages from a specialist mortgage lender

* Shawbrook also announces that it is in exclusive negotiations with a UK-based lender to acquire a portfolio of commercial and buy to let loans

* Exact quantum of portfolio is still to be determined, it is anticipated that it will be in excess of 300 million stg