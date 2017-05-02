May 2 Shawbrook Group Plc

* Independent directors are not able to recommend the offer made by Merlin Bidco, a company jointly owned by funds of Pollen Street Capital Limited and BC Partners LLP, which was announced on 31 March 2017

* Independent directors unanimously recommend that Shawbrook shareholders should take no action in relation to offer