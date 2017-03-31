March 31 Shawbrook Group Plc
* Response to firm offer announcement
* Offer price has not changed from proposed terms that were
previously rejected by board of Shawbrook on 6 March 2017
* Offer price has not changed from proposed terms that were
previously rejected by board of shawbrook on 6 March 2017
* Board has concluded that it is not able to recommend offer
* Notes change in transaction structure from scheme of
arrangement to a takeover offer with acceptance condition of 50
percent plus one share
* Board therefore recommends that shareholders reject offer
* Board will in due course be communicating with
shareholders to set out its views in more detail
* Board is being advised by BofA Merrill lynch and goldman
sachs international in respect of offer
* Lindsey Mcmurray has not been involved in board's
consideration of offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: