Allianz to cut 700 jobs in Germany in next 3 years -Sueddeutsche
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
June 6 Shawbrook Group Plc
* Response to increased and final cash offer
* notes announcement released by Marlin Bidco Limited
* Shawbrook - independent directors believe final offer undervalues shawbrook and prospects; advise shareholders take no action with regards to offer
* independent directors believe Shawbrook can continue to grow prudently over medium term within its risk and return disciplines and achieve its upper quartile return on equity objectives
* However market conditions in near term remain competitive on risk and return dynamics and, as previously signalled
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.